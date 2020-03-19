COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — All University System of Maryland schools will shift to remote instruction for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus, the Board of Regents announced Thursday night.
In a news release, officials said the decision was “uniformly supported” by the presidents of each school.
“It will be up to presidents, provosts, deans, and department heads to work out detailed plans that allow students to complete their work and to fulfill all of their requirements,” Chancellor Jay Perman said in a statement. “I believe this is important not only for our institutions but for our students themselves, who should be assured that they did the work—and successfully demonstrated the knowledge and skills—that their courses required.”
Schools are coming up with plans to allow students to collect their belongings from dorms. Room and board costs will be refunded on a pro-rated basis.
In-person commencement ceremonies will not be held.
In the release, Perman echoed comments from Gov. Larry Hogan that students need to take the closures seriously.
“This isn’t a break. It’s not a respite from the semester. It’s not a party. I urge students staying in their family homes or in off-campus housing to follow the state and federal guidelines on gatherings,” he said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.