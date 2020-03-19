Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Public Markets and Lexington Market are joining the growing list of restaurants, businesses and public spaces closing due to the coronavirus.
The markets will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and remain closed “until further notice.”
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all indoor malls and entertainment venues to close by 5 p.m.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.