5-Year-Old Howard County Girl Contracts COVID-19
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Public Markets and Lexington Market are joining the growing list of restaurants, businesses and public spaces closing due to the coronavirus.

The markets will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and remain closed “until further notice.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all indoor malls and entertainment venues to close by 5 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

