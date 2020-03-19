BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Police Department is encouraging officers to use their own discretion for low level arrests to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Last week, the department ordered additional protective equipment, such as masks, for officers who may interact with infected people.
This directive comes in an effort to avoid close contact with others, as Maryland Gov. Hogan has issued executive orders to encourage social distancing- shutting down restaurants, bars, malls, movie theaters and more in the last week.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Gov. Larry Hogan Closes Bars, Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Gyms Around Maryland
- Gov. Larry Hogan Closes All Indoor Shopping Malls & Entertainment Venues
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- FULL LIST: Closings and Cancellations Around Maryland
- Over 100 Cases Confirmed In Maryland, Events With More Than 10 People Banned
“Every single one of us needs to take serious actions to immediately limit day-to-day interactions and activities and we need to do our part to stop this deadly virus from spreading,” Hogan said in his announcement Monday.
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young urged residents to put down their guns and heed orders to stay home after multiple people were shot Tuesday night amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Young said hospital beds are needed to treat positive COVID-19 patients and not for senseless violence. Seven people were shot Tuesday night in the Madison Park neighborhood, as Baltimore reported its fifth positive coronavirus case Wednesday.
“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently,” Young said. “We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime.”
He urged people to put down their guns because “we cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus. And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”