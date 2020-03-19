



As more precautionary measures are coming into place to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Maryland, universities are being directed to move all instruction online for the rest of the spring semester.

This week, Johns Hopkins University and Morgan State University and McDaniel University will finish their spring semesters online.

“I have been in communication with the Board of Regents of the University System of Maryland and asked them to take the same steps for the university system.

While universities remain open, they should be discouraging people from returning to campus.

So what’s next for public schools in Maryland? The governor said they haven’t made a decision yet, but are talking through possible next steps.

The superintendent of state schools is currently working with local superintendents on a daily basis, the governor said, to get input about what’s next.

Some major decisions include how to provide steady education to kids should this pandemic continue to spread and schools would remain shut down.

He said they are discussing what to do in that case as far as online learning, or how younger kids or people who don’t have access to laptops could get instruction packets.

Baltimore City Schools has already prepared instruction packets that were available for pickup this week.

The packets were translated in Spanish and five other languages.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.