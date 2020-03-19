Comments
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Wicomico County officials are reporting the first case of coronavirus in their county Thursday.
WBOC-TV reports the patient is a 37-year-old who contracted the virus while traveling.
No further information was immediately available.
Statewide, Maryland has reported at least 107 cases of COVID-19 and one death.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.