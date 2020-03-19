ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Kaiser Permanente announced Thursday it will waive cost sharing for testing, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus for its members in the Mid-Atlantic region.
That means members of the Mid-Atlantic region will not be billed a copay, coinsurance or deductible for services to test, diagnose and treat COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“We know that this is a time of concern and anxiety for everyone and we want our members to not have to worry about getting world-class care from our award-winning physicians if they contract COVID-19,” said Kim Horn, Region President and Group President of Kaiser Permanente, said in a press release.
Kaiser Permanente said it has taken several steps to prepare for an increased number of patients concerned about the coronavirus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.