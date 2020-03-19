ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan announced more measures to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in Maryland, but as the chairman of the National Governors Association- he has some ideas in mind for the whole country.
The governor led a call with the other governors across the U.S. on Wednesday to discuss the actions being taken in various states, and said they have agreed to five immediate priorities that they are requesting of the federal government that they are taking to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
He also said he is reaching out to leaders of both parties in both houses of congress later Thursday.
Here Are The Five Priorities:
- Push to dedicate at least 50 percent of funding in the phase three supplemental directly to the states.
- Increased access production and supply of PPE test kits, ventilators and other supplies.
- Authorization of Title 32 to give governors maximum flexibility for the use of the National Guard, in Maryland, the governor said he is going to work to appoint dual status commander, command both the National Guard and active duty military that Department of Defense will soon assign.
- Governors will urge federal leaders to provide guidance on how the production act implemented
- Governors will ask for delay for 2020 Census and transition to REAL ID.
“We need all levels of government working together.” Gov. Hogan said.
Later Thursday, he said he will get on a call with regional leaders around the DMV area, specifically DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Northam.
He also said he’ll be convening a second call with all Maryland county leaders.
“This fight against this global pandemic is a race against time, and we must take action now.” He said. “We cannot afford to delay, which is why here in Maryland I am continuing to take whatever actions necessary to protect he health of millions f Marylanders and to save thousands of lives.”