



The Greater Baltimore Medical Center is treating two positive coronavirus patients in Maryland, according to their president John B. Chessare.

The hospital group made the announcement on YouTube Thursday.

According to Chessare, the two patients are recuperating at home.

“We have a number of others who are sick, but we do not have the results,” he said.

Chessare thanked his doctors, nurses and staff to date and he also thanked citizens who are self-quarantining and washing their hands regularly.

“Because of this, you are helping to blunt the surge of cases,” he said. “The worst thing that could happen is that not very sick patients brought the virus to the hospital and infected the staff.”

He said if the staff gets infected they will not be able to care for the smaller number of people who really need their help.

At this time it is unclear if he’s talking about new cases or cases the state has already reported.

As of Thursday morning, there are at least 107 positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland. Wicomico County also reported its first case Thursday.

One of the most recent patients is a 5-year-old girl from Howard County. Maryland also reported its first death linked to coronavirus on Wednesday.

