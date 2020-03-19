



There are now over 100 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, with the official count at 107, the state said Thursday morning.

One of the newest cases is a five-year-old girl in Howard County.

In a latest sweep of new mandates, Gov. Larry Hogan said that events with more than 10 people are no longer allowed.

As he spoke at a press conference Thursday morning, he lamented that some people are treating this pandemic like a vacation, like spring break, having cookouts and large gatherings outside.

“Despite all of our repeated warnings for weeks and despite the rapid escalation of this virus across our state, the region, the nation and the world, some people are treating this like a vacation, or a spring break with parties and cookouts and large gatherings at some of our parks,” Hogan said, ” Let me be very clear: if you are engaged in this type of activity, you are in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders.”

900 hospital beds have been immediately made available at local hospitals and by early April they expect to have an additional 1,400 beds open.

“I want to thank those hospitals who have stepped up and have been a large part of this massive undertaking.” He said.

The governor is also signing an order allowing for delivery and carry-out sales of alcohol.

A number of distillers are now producing hand sanitizer instead of alcohol for the local communities.

The Red Cross has implemented more precautions to keep donors and staff safe, but still are seeing a dramatic drop in donations.

“If you’re healthy and you’re feeling well, please consider donating blood.” Gov. Hogan said.

He also said that they will not be releasing prisoners from their state prisons.

“They’re safer where they are.” He said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.