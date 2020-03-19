



Gov. Larry Hogan’s office has created a new website with information about how Marylanders can volunteer and help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Maryland Unites” website includes a number of steps people can take to help those in need, ranging from donating blood to volunteering with food banks.

New "Maryland unites" website highlights how Marylanders can volunteer and assist their neighbors. https://t.co/vDs0uuTkOz pic.twitter.com/FiYfwhp4hk — Linh Bui WJZ (@LinhBuiWJZ) March 19, 2020

“Look, I know the actions we may be taking seem extreme and they seem frightening, as I said before, they are absolutely necessary to save lives of thousands of Marylanders,” Hogan said. at a news conference Thursday morning. “We’re all in this together and if we all do our part and if we rise to this challenge to meet this moment, we will get through this together.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The American Red Cross said it has been forced to cancel nearly 2,700 blood drives since the coronavirus pandemic began, leading to a severe shortage of blood.

“This is real this is a serious situation, and I’ve never seen it so bad, and I’m afraid it might get worse if we don’t get folks through the door,” Regina Boothe Bratton of the American Red Cross told WJZ Wednesday.

To learn more about “Maryland Unites,” click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.