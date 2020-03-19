Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Hogan now says that no one should be going on any public transportation unless they meet certain guidelines.
He also is signing an executive order to allow trucks to increase their weight limits.
There are also new official restrictions at BWI Airport. Instead of the previous recommendation, it is now mandated that only ticketed passengers should be in the BWI terminal, or badged employees.
The only exceptions being made are for visitors with disabled passengers who need assistance. No others will be allowed in, enforced by MDTA Police.
The governor also said that while the federal mandate to get a REAL ID is October 1, they still don’t want people coming into the MVA, so they are asking the federal government to extend that deadline.
