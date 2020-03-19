



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Across the state, many people are dealing with the new reality of working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the coronavirus changes life as we know it, people are also having to adjust their life at home.

For one north Baltimore family, it’s all about striking a balance between play time and work time.

Breahna Bair works in marketing, and as the coronavirus numbers grew in Maryland, she had her family’s safety in mind. She took the opportunity to work from home, but found there are challenges there, too.

“It’s been a challenge, because when you have the luxury of working from home, you want to make sure you’re super and over productive,” Bair said.

Emily Rohrer is a teacher in Baltimore, but now, her spring break is consumed with questions like how will she teach art through a computer screen.

“We are trying to figure out what that will look like,” Rohrer said. “I think it’s going to be them taking pictures of their work, uploading them to our school website.” As America shuts down more schools and businesses, there’s been a surge in residential internet use, as many people work from home.

On the flip side, however, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits surged to its highest level in two years as many people don’t have the option to work from home.