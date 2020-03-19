BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour is donating $2 million to provide community support for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes a 30-day Healthy at Home fitness challenge on Under Armour’s “MyFitnessPal” and “MapMyRun” apps.
They are donating $1 million to Feeding America, to support hunger relief efforts as schools are closing down and people are quarantining themselves to fight the spread.
The donations will be focused on cities where Under Armour team members live and work including Baltimore, Maryland; San Francisco and Rialto, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and Portland, Oregon.
The sportswear brand also said when users join the “Healthy at Home” challenge starting March 23, Under Armour will donate up to $1 million in combination of funds and products to support the youth program Good Sports’ efforts to make sure youth sports leagues have equipment, footwear and apparel.