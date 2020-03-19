CORONAVIRUS IN MD5-Year-Old Howard County Girl Contracts COVID-19
By Mark Viviano
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars, Local TV, NFL, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s officials. The Ravens announced Thursday that the team acquired defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade.

The Ravens acquired Campbell in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick which the team obtained from the Atlanta Falcons in the Hayden Hurt deal.

The Ravens also announced that they have agreed in principal with Campbell on a one-year contract extension pending a physical.

Ravens Coverage: 

Campbell, a five-time Pro Bowler, has 88 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns over his 12-year career.

Comments

Leave a Reply