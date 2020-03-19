BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s officials. The Ravens announced Thursday that the team acquired defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade.
The Ravens acquired Campbell in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick which the team obtained from the Atlanta Falcons in the Hayden Hurt deal.
We have acquired DE @CalaisCampbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft choice (obtained from Atlanta in the Hayden Hurst trade).
We also agreed in principle with Campbell on a one-year contract extension, pending the passing of a physical. pic.twitter.com/LQYa9zcxOu
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 19, 2020
The Ravens also announced that they have agreed in principal with Campbell on a one-year contract extension pending a physical.
Campbell, a five-time Pro Bowler, has 88 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns over his 12-year career.