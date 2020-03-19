OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Planning a vacation to Ocean City anytime soon? Its mayor says- stay home.
“To further protect our residents, visitors and Town employees we request that visitors postpone trips to Ocean City beginning immediately.” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “This action is necessary to ensure compliance with social distancing and flatten the curve of this dangerous coronavirus.”
The mayor announced the decision Thursday afternoon saying now is not the time to visit Ocean City.
He said the only weapon they have against the virus is to take drastic measures, with everyone working together to outlast the pandemic’s cycle.
The need for social distancing has echoed among state and city leaders, on Thursday, Gov. Hogan announced several new statewide restrictions including limiting travel, closing shopping malls and entertainment venues- and above all urging Marylanders to stay home.
Gatherings and events of 10 people or more are prohibited.
“We are urging citizens to stay home, be responsible and avoid large crowds, including on our beach and Boardwalk.” Mayor Meehan said.