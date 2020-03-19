BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As businesses are closing down temporarily to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even spas- which often come into direct contact with people- are shutting their doors.

“We’re all on the same boat. Everyone’s affected. You can’t get away from this.” said Dr. O.

Art of Balance Wellness Spa in Federal Hill has only been open for a month.

Their business runs off three pillars- spa experiences, modern aesthetics and wellness therapies.

“But once we realized this was happening, we started planning.” Dr. O said.

Positive emotions and experiences are at a premium during times of coronavirus pandemic fears- which has caused an industry that already prioritizes cleanliness to take even further measures.

“We are simply trying to make sure we’re aware of what’s happening, making sure we’re protecting our employees, making sure we’re protecting the community.” Dr. O said.

As of Tuesday, they closed down their spa portion, and shifted the focus on to their medical spa.

“We can still provide those services in a way that’s safe, and because people at home are focused on their self-care and focused on how to take care of themselves.” said Dr. Banks.

This means services that require close contact, like facials and massages will not be offered for now.

“We’re going to talk about doing IV hydration and anytime we’re going to talk about doing live coaching instead of coming in and maybe doing a day in the sauna.” Dr. Banks said.

The staff will also move many services to the virtual space.

“We’re going to be producing videos to talk about home remedies for skin care, home remedies for muscle relaxation, things you can do to bolster your own immunity.” Dr. Banks.

The owners said in the meantime they hope to help as many people who want to ease their mind and take care of their bodies during these tough times.

“That is a great message about how important it is to take care of yourself and take care of each other.” Dr. Banks said.