At Least 149 Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Maryland, 3 Pediatric Cases Confirmed
NEW YORK, NY (WJZ) — Maryland native and fashion designer Christian Siriano offered to help make masks for New York City’s healthcare workers after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there was a need for supplies.

“We need companies to be creative to supply the crucial gear our healthcare workers need. NY will pay a premium and offer funding,” Cuomo tweeted.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Increases Testing Capacity, But Mayor Says More Supplies Are Crucial

Siriano, who won the fourth season of reality show Project Runway, offered to help the governor by making masks.

“I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” Siriano, an Annapolis native, tweeted.

Cuomo and Siriano linked up and he thanked the designer.

“Appreciate his help so much,” Cuomo tweeted.

