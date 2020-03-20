NEW YORK, NY (WJZ) — Maryland native and fashion designer Christian Siriano offered to help make masks for New York City’s healthcare workers after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there was a need for supplies.
“We need companies to be creative to supply the crucial gear our healthcare workers need. NY will pay a premium and offer funding,” Cuomo tweeted.
Coronavirus Update: NYC Increases Testing Capacity, But Mayor Says More Supplies Are Crucial
🚨NY has a critical need for PPE including gloves, gowns & masks🚨
We need companies to be creative to supply the crucial gear our healthcare workers need. NY will pay a premium and offer funding.
Need Funding? 📞212-803-3100
Have Unused Supplies? 📞646-522-8477
SHARE widely.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020
Siriano, who won the fourth season of reality show Project Runway, offered to help the governor by making masks.
“I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” Siriano, an Annapolis native, tweeted.
If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
Cuomo and Siriano linked up and he thanked the designer.
“Appreciate his help so much,” Cuomo tweeted.