



Baltimore’s bars and restaurants can no longer serve customers inside their establishments amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re now getting creative with their carry-out and delivery options.

Even though you can no longer sit down and enjoy a traditional happy hour, at Lee’s Pint and Shell, customers can now order by phone one of these Orange Crush or Bloody Mary packages; and any number of items off of the menu are a little bit different every day.

“We just transformed our business model,” David Carey, of Lee’s Pint and Shell, said. “Today, it’s a buffalo chicken wrap and a six pack for $20.”

No more than 10 people are allowed inside any given establishment which is why many places are relying on carry out and delivery services to sustain their business, at least for the time being.

“Thank goodness that we are able to make the adjustments to be able to try to stay alive,” Tassia Lacerea, of Shipyard Pub, said.

You can place your order at the window at Shipyard Pub in Canton which is offering beer, wine and cocktail kits for 2, 4, or 6 people, ranging in price from $25 to $75.

The chef at Avenue Kitchen and Bar in Hampden said he’s entirely revamped his menu.

“Right now no one is going to spend $50 or $60 on an entree, they want a value pack for their family,” Audiel Vera, of Avenue Kitchen and Bar, said.

They said they’ve condensed their offerings, lowered their prices and are cooking meals that you can share with the entire family. Pus, anyone who orders with them walks away with a free roll of toilet paper.

“We’re trying to provide everything that we can provide for the community in an altered state,” Conor Kellicott, of Avenue Kitchen and Bar, said.

The owners and managers WJZ talked to Friday said that every day is a little bit different and there’s always the potential of things changing.

The best way to keep up with many of these local businesses is through their Facebook pages and Instagram accounts.

