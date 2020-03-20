CORONAVIRUS IN MDBaltimore County Reports First COVID-19 Death
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Attorney General William Barr urged the public Friday to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19.

The public can do so by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by e-mailing the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov.

This week, Barr directed all U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of Coronavirus-related fraud schemes.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Police in Bowie warned residents about a suspect who allegedly had on an orange vest and a blue surgical mask, approached people at two homes, and said he was inspecting for the new coronavirus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

