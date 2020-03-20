BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has ordered a hiring and spending freeze across city departments to make sure the city has the resources it needs to address the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release Friday afternoon, Young said the freeze will take effect immediately. Essential spending and hiring, including for public safety, are not affected.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Baltimore Mayor Begs Residents To Stop Shooting Each Other So Hospital Beds Can Be Used For Coronavirus Patients
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“From a budgeting standpoint, municipalities across the state, and throughout the nation, will need to be fiscally prudent as we navigate this unprecedented emergency,” Young said in the release. “The hiring and spending freeze represents a pair of necessary first steps to ensure that as revenues continue to decline, we remain in a position to quickly respond to the needs of our residents and first responders.”
The city expects a significant drop in income from hotel taxes and parking, among other sources, due to decreased demand.
As of Friday, Baltimore has reported 13 cases of COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here
the city was already in trouble with their budget and have been for years, still looking for the 50 million that disappeared from the education system, no body has a clue where it went.