



Despite the Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordering people to avoid large groups, several open golf courses remained open Friday as the weather got into the eighties in Baltimore.

Hogan has closed restaurants, bars, movie theaters, indoor malls and entertainment venues across the state to slow the spread of coronavirus. He also said any events with 10 or more people should be canceled.

On Thursday, Baltimore County officials heeded the governor’s warnings and closed its golf courses, driving ranges and golf clubs until April 3.

“We apologize for any inconvenience but based on current updates and the most recent press conference from Gov. Hogan, we believe doing this is the right thing to do for our employees, customers and our communities,” county officials said in a statement.

However, Pine Ridge, a Baltimore city-owned golf course in Baltimore County, remained open Friday. Mount Pleasant golf course also remained open on Friday and some WJZ viewers reported larger crowds.

“We’re remaining open at this time due to the outdoor nature of golf while adhering to state mandates. We also believe social distancing is important and key to golfers enjoying our courses,” the golf course said in a statement. “Beginning Monday, March 23rd, we will be limiting the number of tee times in an effort to be able to offer a golf cart to all riding golfers so that only one person is utilizing a golf cart during the round.”

On March 16, the city said it would move to a carry-out model for its food and beverage operations at the city golf courses.

“At Pine Ridge and Mount Pleasant, there will only be food and beverage service at the on-course snack shacks on weekends and select weekdays,” the golf course said in a statement, “The clubhouse food and beverage operations at Carroll Park, Clifton Park Forest Park will operate only as carry-out operations.”

