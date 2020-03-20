Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The opening of the new Whole Foods Market in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood is being delayed due to the coronavirus.
The store at 711 South Central Avenue had been set to open on April 9. It will replace an existing store nearby on Fleet Street.
A new opening date has not been set.