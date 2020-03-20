Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A 59-year-old man is the first person to die from the coronavirus in Washington, D.C., health officials said Friday.
The man had been hospitalized last week and tested positive for COVID-19.
Washington, DC records first #coronavirus death @wjz pic.twitter.com/T3SAApRKpe
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 20, 2020
More information is expected to be released Friday afternoon.
