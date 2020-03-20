Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With countless restaurants and businesses in Maryland and beyond temporarily closing their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are relying on delivery services for meals and essential products.
That’s resulted in a number of service and delivery-based businesses needing more workers.
Here are some of the companies hiring for temporary or part-time work:
Amazon: Amazon is hiring for 100,000 open jobs, including a number of temporary openings. For more information, click here.
Domino’s: Domino’s in the Baltimore area is looking for part-time drivers and managers. For more information, contact recruiter Faber Calvo at Faber.Calvo@Dominos.com or click here.
Walmart: Walmart plans to hire 150,000 new employees by the end of May to work in stores and distribution centers. The jobs are expected to be temporary but could become permanent. For more information, click here.
See an employer we’re missing? Email us at cbsbaltimore@wjz.com.