BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Everyone’s life has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including a world-renowned artist, who is now stuck in Baltimore because he cannot get home to Italy.
Joseph Sheppard is a Baltimore native, but for the past 40 years, he has split his time between Charm City and his new home overseas in Italy.
Because of this pandemic, however, the 90-year-old doesn’t know when he’ll be able to go back to Italy.
If Sheppard’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he has a permanent residency at the University of Maryland, College Park.
