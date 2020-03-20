



Gov. Hogan announced Friday the first coronavirus death in Baltimore County.

The victim was a man in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions, according to Gov. Hogan.

“A second Marylander has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Hogan said. “On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him.”

This is now the second person in the State of Maryland who has lost their life as a result of the coronavirus.

The victim was a Prince George’s County man in his 60’s who also suffered from an underlying medical condition.

“As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously,” Hogan said. “This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before—we are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”

Gov. Hogan urged Maryland residents Thursday to avoid large crowds at all costs. He asked anyone returning from spring break self quarantine for 14 days.

“For as much as possible, we want people to stay home,” Hogan said.

There are at least 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported here in Maryland as of March 20, 2020. Three of the patients are children, including a 5-year-old Elkridge Elementary student and infant and a teenager.

There are at least 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported here in Maryland as of March 20, 2020. Three of the patients are children, including a 5-year-old Elkridge Elementary student and infant and a teenager.