BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s acting public works director is urging people not to flush disinfectant wipes down the toilet.
Disinfecting wipes have become a hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic, with some stores selling out or limiting the amount people can buy.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
In a news release, acting director Matthew Garbark said even “flushable” wipes shouldn’t be flushed.
“Never use so-called flushable wipes because they may be flushable but they do no [sic] dissolve like toilet tissue. They are items which have helped to form fatbergs which have caused major, expensive, sewer backups in Baltimore and throughout the world,” he said.
Garbark said people should throw paper towels, wipes and rags in the trash with a plastic bag liner.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.