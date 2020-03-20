ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An infant and a teenager are among Maryland’s newly reported coronavirus patients.
In a statement from Gov. Larry Hogan, he said: “As of this morning, Maryland has 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19—up from 17 cases just one week ago. Today’s new cases in our state include the first infant and the first teenager. None of the cases of children under 18 are currently hospitalized. Two-thirds of our cases are between the ages of 18 and 64.”
None of the pediatric patients have been hospitalized.
The governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci said he would not give any more details.
THREAD>>>Here's the ground we are covering in @GovLarryHogan's release:
1. Our new cases include our first infant and first teenager. (Not giving out or confirming ages.)
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 20, 2020
Maryland is reporting at least 149 positive COVID-19 patients as of Friday, March 20. The state’s first coronavirus death was reported Wednesday. That victim was a man in his 60s from Prince George’s County. The state also announced its first pediatric patient Thursday — a 5-year-old girl from Howard County. She was a student at Elkridge Elementary.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.