CORONAVIRUS IN MD Baltimore County Reports First COVID-19 Death
By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Marc Elrich, Maryland News, Montgomery County, Talkers


MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Friday that the county is, “just one step away from sheltering in place” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we cannot bend this curve, then the only responsible response from government is going to be to take further steps to try to get people to shelter in place,” Elrich said. “That is the only known way to reducing the spread of this until there’s both a treatment and vaccine, and those aren’t coming anytime soon.”

Montgomery County has had at least 51 cases of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, more than any other place in Maryland.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Gov. Hogan urged Maryland residents Thursday to avoid large crowds at all costs. He asked anyone returning from spring break self quarantine for 14 days.

“For as much as possible, we want people to stay home,” Hogan said.

There are at least 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported here in Maryland as of March 20, 2020. Three of the patients are children, including a 5-year-old Elkridge Elementary student and infant and a teenager.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

