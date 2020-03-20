BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is closing all of its Motor Vehicle Administration locations at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The closing is in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
All previous appointments are canceled.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we take appropriate steps to limit the impact of this unprecedented health crisis,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Safety is always our top priority at MDOT MVA. Right now, the key to promoting safety is encouraging our customers and employees to stay home.”
MDOT MVA’s eStore and self-service kiosks are still available. Customers may complete a number of transactions online at mva.maryland.gov, including vehicle registration renewals, change of address, insurance compliance payments and information on flag fees. Due to staffing limitations, some services may take longer to process than usual. A list of self-serve kiosk locations is available at mva.maryland.gov/24HourKioskList.pdf.
Customers with emergency business needs, such as obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or registering fleet vehicles needed to bring resources to Marylanders, should reach out to MDOT MVA at COVID19MVAAction@mdot.maryland.gov or call 1-800-950-1682
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.