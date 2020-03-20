BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced Friday the arrival of the Maryland National Guard in Baltimore amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Young released the following statement in a news release:
“My administration requested that the Guard deploy in Baltimore to provide humanitarian assistance in partnership with our city agencies as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Guard’s deployment helps provide resources we need to support the work being done to keep Baltimore healthy.”
The Maryland National Guard will be stationed to help support meal distribution at school sites throughout Baltimore feeding children, according to Mayor Young.
The National Guard will also provide aid in planning and logistical support for the city’s hospitals and medical teams.
“I am confident that the deployment of the National Guard will help ensure Baltimore City has everything it needs to fully address COVID-19. I would like to thank Governor Hogan for working closely with the City of Baltimore and other counties throughout the State,” Mayor Young said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.