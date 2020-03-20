



A University of Maryland student studying abroad during the spring semester has tested positive for coronavirus.

The student was studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain. University officials said the student did not return to the College Park campus after arriving back in the U.S. and is self-quarantining at their home outside the state.

The university also said they are monitoring two other suspected cases of coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have notified members of our community who may have come into close contact with anyone suspected to have COVID-19,” the university tweeted.

We are actively monitoring two other suspected cases where symptoms are suggestive of a positive diagnosis. Out of an abundance of caution, we have notified members of our community who may have come into close contact with anyone suspected to have COVID-19. — Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) March 20, 2020

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Maryland currently has at least 149 positive COVID-19 patients in the state, three of whom are children. There are 111 patients between the ages of 18-64. Prince George’s County is reporting 31 cases.

(2/2) currently self- isolating at their home, outside of the state of Maryland. More information from the University Health Center: https://t.co/csbfnmqOlL . — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) March 20, 2020

Maryland’s colleges and universities have moved to online instruction only through the spring semester and commencement have been moved online or postponed as well.

Coronavirus In Maryland: Universities Move Online, What Does This Mean For K-12 Schools

After suspending some study abroad programs in the countries initially dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, most universities suspended study abroad programs at the beginning of the month.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.