ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan’s office is urging spring break travelers to self-quarantine for two weeks after returning from vacation to avoid possibly spreading the coronavirus.
Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted Friday that spring breakers should also avoid people over 60.
“Even though students are off campus, this is NOT an extension of spring break. If you ignore this recommendation, you endanger yourself and the health of others,” Ricci tweeted, echoing previous comments from Hogan and University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman.
***3. We are asking returning SPRING BREAK TRAVELERS to self-quarantine for 14 days, and avoid people over 60. Even though students are off campus, this is NOT an extension of spring break. If you ignore this recommendation, you endanger yourself and the health of others.***
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 20, 2020
As of Friday, 149 Marylanders, including three under the age of 18, have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Latest: UMD Student Contracts COVID-19 Studying Abroad In Barcelona, Spain; Monitoring 2 Other Possible Cases
- Coronavirus In Maryland: At Least 149 Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported Across The State, Including Infant
- Coronavirus Closings: All University System Of Maryland Schools Will Have Remote Instruction For Rest Of Semester
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
A University of Maryland College Park student contracted the virus while studying abroad in Spain.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.