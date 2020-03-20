CORONAVIRUS IN MDAt Least 149 Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Maryland, 3 Pediatric Cases Confirmed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan’s office is urging spring break travelers to self-quarantine for two weeks after returning from vacation to avoid possibly spreading the coronavirus.

Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted Friday that spring breakers should also avoid people over 60.

“Even though students are off campus, this is NOT an extension of spring break. If you ignore this recommendation, you endanger yourself and the health of others,” Ricci tweeted, echoing previous comments from Hogan and University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman.

As of Friday, 149 Marylanders, including three under the age of 18, have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A University of Maryland College Park student contracted the virus while studying abroad in Spain.

