Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the coronavirus pandemic, community members and local non-profits have stepped up to help those in need.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the coronavirus pandemic, community members and local non-profits have stepped up to help those in need.
Volunteers with The Judy Project are giving out items, like food and diapers, to the community.
“With what they’re giving me, [it] helps me greatly,” Pamela Snowden said.
The St. Francis Neighborhood Center has also loaned out laptops to help students keep up with classes while schools are closed.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The loans were Torbin Green’s idea.
“That’s the purpose,” Green said. “Times are dire.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.