By Mike Schuh
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the coronavirus pandemic, community members and local non-profits have stepped up to help those in need.

Volunteers with The Judy Project are giving out items, like food and diapers, to the community.

“With what they’re giving me, [it] helps me greatly,” Pamela Snowden said.

The St. Francis Neighborhood Center has also loaned out laptops to help students keep up with classes while schools are closed.

The loans were Torbin Green’s idea.

“That’s the purpose,” Green said. “Times are dire.”

