The first pediatric case of the coronavirus in Maryland was a 5-year-old girl at Elkridge Elementary School. Howard County officials said she contracted the virus outside of school.

On Friday morning, two more pediatric cases of the coronavirus in Maryland were announced; a teenager and an infant.

All three children were not hospitalized and are recovering.

If your child gets sick, the Chair of Pediatrics at Sinai Hospital said to call your doctor first and don’t go to the emergency room.

“Stay home as much as you can,” Dr. Aziza Shad, Chair of Pediatrics at Sinai Hospital, said. “Pediatricians all over the country have determined that the safest place for a child is to be at home.”

This week, hundreds of spring breakers flooded beaches in Florida, despite recommendations to avoid large crowds.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” Brady Sluder, of Ohio, said.

“I think they’re blowing it way out of proportion,” Brianna Smith, of Wisconsin, said. “I think it’s doing way too much.”

But new data from the CDC debunks misconceptions that young people will remain untouched.

Gov. Larry Hogan said this is not the time for cookouts or large get-togethers.

“Let me be very clear, if you are engaged in this type of activity, you are in violation of state law,” Hogan said.

Dr. Shad said she hopes recent infections will be a wake-up call for young people.

“I think people often think they are invincible and it won’t get to them,” Shad said. “But I think the sobering news that people in their 20s to 60s could also get really sick, should actually make people sit up and think.”

For the people who were able to get to their spring break locations this year, once they get back, Gov. Hogan said he wants them to stay away from people over 50 and self-quarantine for 14 days.

