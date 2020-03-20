



The YMCA of Central Maryland is one of the largest Y’s in the country with over 100,000 members.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, the future of the YMCA of Central Maryland, is uncertain.

“We had to lay off over 2,000 people,” John Hoey, YMCA of Central Maryland CEO, said. “That was awful.’”

Hoey said that 70 percent of the Y’s funding is from members who can no longer use the facility.

Hoey sent out a letter to its 140,000 members this week.

WJZ’s Mike Schuh: “It’s got to be tough because you’re asking people to keep paying for a service they’re no getting?”

Hoey: “That is correct.”

He said it’s no exaggeration. If members stop paying, the Y will go away.

“The question is: Is there going to be a Y to come back to?,” Hoey said. “And I don’t know the answer to that.”

Come Monday, the Y will partner with the state to offer childcare to first responders and hospital workers. Those additional funds won’t even cover the costs.

