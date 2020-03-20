PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was charged Friday in connection to the death of his father who police say was a victim of elder abuse.
Danny Norris, 56, was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and related charges.
Police said they were called to the 8500 block of Creek Road in Pasadena in November 2019 after receiving a 911 call from Danny Norris in regard to a medical emergency involving his 91-year-old father, Elmer Norris.
When paramedics arrived, they found Elmer Norris was sunken into his mattress lying in his own bodily fluids.
He was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he later died.
Medical professionals contacted police after Elmer Norris arrived at the hospital due to suspicions of elder abuse and neglect.
During an investigation, police learned that Danny Norris often changed the locks to his home and refused to answer the phone when family members called to check on Elmer Norris’ well-being.
Danny Norris was taken into custody by Anne Arundel County Police without incident.