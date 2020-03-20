Comments
COLLEGE PARK (WJZ) — Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith was named Third Team All-American by The Associated Press.
Smith is the first Terp to be named to the first, second and third teams since Greivis Vasquez in 2010.
The AP isn’t the only group to name him an All-American; he earned the distinction from CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and Sporting News as well.
A Baltimore native, Smith took 21 double-doubles on the season, including 13 in his final 14 games. he ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounds and blocked shot and ranked fourth in field-goal percentage.