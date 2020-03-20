BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old patient at the University of Maryland Medical Center fatally stabbed a woman who was recovering from a surgery at the hospital, police said.

According to a police report, Andrew Gaudet, 15, of Laurel, punched and stabbed the woman in the face with a pen Thursday night. The 73-year-old victim suffered lacerations, contusions and fractures and later died. Her name has not been released.

Gaudet was a psychiatric patient at the hospital, the police report said. He was reportedly able to push past a hospital employee who was watching him, run across the hall into the victim’s room and assault her.

According to the report, the hospital staff had to sedate him to end the assault. A nurse who tried to break it up suffered minor injuries.

He’s been taken to Central Booking on charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and six counts of second-degree assault. He’s being charged as an adult.

The hospital released a statement saying:

“This is a tragic situation which has both shocked and saddened the affected families and our community. We are currently conducting a thorough review, and will continue to cooperate with the Baltimore Police Department as they move forward in their investigation. This is a difficult time and we are doing everything we can to provide comfort to the family and the staff that witnessed the attack and intervened.”

Gaudet could face additional charges once the autopsy is completed.