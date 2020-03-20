CORONAVIRUS IN MDBaltimore County Reports First COVID-19 Death
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge will not release one of the suspects accused of being a member of the white supremacist group The Base.

Attorneys for 19-year-old William Garfield Bilbrough IV asked for his release because he may be exposed to the coronavirus while in jail.

3 Men Linked To White Supremacist Group ‘The Base’ Plead Not Guilty In Maryland

The judge ruled there is no reason to believe Bilbrough is at an increased-risk of being infected in jail.

Bilbrough and two others linked to The Base have been in custody on federal gun charges and since January.

