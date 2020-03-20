Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge will not release one of the suspects accused of being a member of the white supremacist group The Base.
Attorneys for 19-year-old William Garfield Bilbrough IV asked for his release because he may be exposed to the coronavirus while in jail.
The judge ruled there is no reason to believe Bilbrough is at an increased-risk of being infected in jail.
Bilbrough and two others linked to The Base have been in custody on federal gun charges and since January.