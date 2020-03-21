Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All Historic Annapolis sites will remain closed through the end of April amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes the William Paca House and Garden, Hogshead and the Historic Annapolis Museum Store at 77 Main Street.
The closures will also include the cancellation of all public programs, events and group tours.
Historic Annapolis said it would be in contact with anyone registered for an event or during during that time.
Historic Annapolis also said this closure may be extended based on guidance of federal, state and local government leaders.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.