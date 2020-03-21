BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland SPCA announced Saturday that it will temporarily close all facilities to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization said it will temporarily suspend all operations and focus on emergency services only beginning Monday, March 23.
The Maryland SPCA reassured the public that all shelter animals will still be cared for.
“Rest assured: all shelter animals will be cared for during this temporary suspension. We’ll be placing them in foster homes with our incredible volunteers and staff,” a Facebook post read.
A small team of emergency staff will will provide services, including:
- Foster animal case management (medical care, medicines, foods and supplies).
- Pet food and supplies deliveries to Meals on Wheels and other community partners.
- We will continue to monitor animal welfare issues in Baltimore City during this suspension, including staying in touch with BARCS and other community partners
The Maryland SPCA said it was an incredibly hard decision to make and will continue to keep the public informed when they reopen.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.