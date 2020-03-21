BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recreational activities at the Liberty, Loch Raven, and Prettyboy reservoirs in Baltimore due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Baltimore Department of Public Works.
This includes hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, boating, fishing, and horseback riding.
DPW made several changes due to the COVID-19.
According to a press release, DPW will continue to pick up trash and recycling curbside and at condominiums, but will suspend corner can collections indefinitely.
Disposal services at Quarantine Road Landfill and the Northwest Transfer Facility will remain operational. The Citizen Drop-off Centers operations are also suspending operations.
The city will also suspend street and alley cleaning, property management, maritime operations, and special services (graffiti removal, rat abatement, and bulk trash pickup).
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.