BALTIMORE (WJZ) — College seniors sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic will now finish the semester with online classes away from campus. Now many of them won’t get to celebrate their graduations until the fall.
Several Maryland colleges and universities announced Saturday they will be postponing spring commencement until the fall.
Towson University said Thursday that spring commencement would be postponed. On Saturday, the university president said it would be held in the fall.
“Today, I am reaching out to promise you that your senior year will be celebrated. We are already making plans to hold commencement in the fall. We will make sure to keep you updated,” President Schatzel said. “But for now seniors — I want you to focus on your studies. Our faculty and staff have been working so very hard to move classes online and continue to provide the best academic experience for all of you.”
Morgan State University announced it would move spring commencement on March 17. The spring commencement, which usually takes place in May, will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date. That date has not yet been announced.
The University System of Maryland schools, which including University of Maryland College Park, said it would not hold any in-person commencement ceremonies.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.