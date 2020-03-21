ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are at least 190 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to numbers released by the state health department Saturday morning.
Maryland reported its second coronavirus-related death on Friday night. That victim was a Baltimore County man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions. It’s not clear how the man contracted the virus.
The first victim was a man in his 60’s from Prince George’s County who suffered from an underlying medical condition. The victim contracted the virus through community transmission, according to state health officials.
On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that a 5-year-old girl in Howard County was the first pediatric case of coronavirus in the state. Howard County officials said she is a student at Elkridge Elementary and didn’t contract the virus at school. A 10-month-old baby and a teenager are among the other pediatric patients.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of cases, according to the state:
- Anne Arundel – 15
- Baltimore City – 15
- Baltimore County – 19
- Calvert – 1
- Carroll – 4
- Charles – 4
- Frederick – 1
- Harford – 5
- Howard – 19
- Montgomery – 68
- Prince George’s – 36
- Talbot – 1
- Wicomico – 2
- Worcester – 1
Here’s the breakdown of cases by age:
- Under 18 : 3
- 18-64 : 149
- 65+ : 38
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
