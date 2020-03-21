BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is making several changes due to the coronavirus epidemic.
According to a press release, DPW will continue to pick up trash and recycling curbside and at condominiums, but will suspend corner can collections indefinitely.
Disposal services at Quarantine Road Landfill and the Northwest Transfer Facility will remain operational. The Citizen Drop-off Centers operations are also suspending operations.
The city will also suspend street and alley cleaning, property management, maritime operations, and special services (graffiti removal, rat abatement, and bulk trash pickup).
“This action will ensure we have a reserve of staff knowledgeable and capable of performing the critical functions,” DPW said in a statement.
Here are the other changes in services:
- The Quarantine Road Landfill will no longer accept cash or credit card transactions.
- The Water Billing Customer Call Center will be closed as will the Customer Walk-In Center located on the first floor of the Abel Wolman Municipal Building.
- Only emergency water maintenance issues will be addressed.
- Construction, engineering, and maintenance projects not deemed essential will be suspended.
- All recreational activities at the Liberty, Loch Raven, and Prettyboy reservoirs will be suspended. This includes hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, boating, fishing, and horseback riding.
- Prequalification for contractors/consultants will be automatically extended for three months.
- Minimal staffing will be managing utility maintenance and meter operations. Only emergency or essential functions will be handled.
- All staff capable of teleworking must telework.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.
