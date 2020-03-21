



Caroline County reported its first case of coronavirus Saturday.

The patient is a woman in her 30s from the Federalsburg area.

“The individual was tested by primary care on March 17 and notification of the positive result was received in the early hours of March 21. She has no history of recent travel but had been in contact with individuals who had traveled,” officials said.

Officials urged county residents to stay at home and continue to practice social distancing.

“Unfortunately, we knew it was only a matter of time until we had our first case of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Larry Porter.

“Our team has been actively preparing for this and is ready.” Porter went on to emphasize that this case of community

transmission emphasizes the importance of social distancing. “This virus is no longer contained to only those who have traveled

or who have underlying health conditions,” he said. “Its spread in our community demonstrates the need for people to take this

seriously and stay home whenever possible.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

There are at least 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Maryland as of Saturday. The number of cases is expected to rise rapidly as more people get tested.

Of the patients, three are children. Maryland also reported its second COVID-19 death on Friday night.

