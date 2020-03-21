CORONAVIRUS IN MDAt Least 190 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Across State
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan announced a new telephone service to check in on Maryland’s senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a service you have to opt into, but every day, a call can be made at a regularly scheduled time. If two calls aren’t answered, a worker will call an alternative person to check in on adult.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The worst case scenario is a welfare check can be made by police.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

