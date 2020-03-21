Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan announced a new telephone service to check in on Maryland’s senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan announced a new telephone service to check in on Maryland’s senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s a service you have to opt into, but every day, a call can be made at a regularly scheduled time. If two calls aren’t answered, a worker will call an alternative person to check in on adult.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The worst case scenario is a welfare check can be made by police.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.