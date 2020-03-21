CORONAVIRUS IN MDAt Least 190 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Across State
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Saturday the Maryland Forest Service has closed all public camping on state forests due to the coronavirus pandemic public health restrictions.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has also closed its Licensing and Registration Service Centers.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

 

So far, at least 190 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maryland. There have been two deaths as a result of the virus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

