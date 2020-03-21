BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Notre Dame of Maryland University announced Saturday it has canceled the remainder of the University’s athletic season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season, and all activities surrounding the sport teams, was originally suspended until April 6; however, the University along with the conference, decided to cancel the spring 2020 season.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
University President Marylou Yam released the following statement, saying, in part:
“I have been meeting with the presidents of all of the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) colleges and the leadership team of the conference on a regular basis during this COVID-19 pandemic. The CSAC Board of Directors decided in order to move forward in keeping all of our students safe as possible and attempt to dampen the spread of this virus, to cancel all athletic activities including contests and championships for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. This decision, we know, will affect a good amount of our students on campus, especially those student-athletes participating on teams this semester. We understand this is another big change we are all now facing, as we navigate this new territory.”
As of Saturday, March 21, there are at least 190 cases of coronavirus in Maryland.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.